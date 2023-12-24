The cost of cooking gas has increased by again setting up a tough holiday seasons for Nigerian households

New data shows that the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the average price of cooking gas rose by 5.78%

Residents of some states paid higher prices compared to others

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price for refiling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder in Nigeria hit N4,828.18 in November 2023.

This represents a 5.82% increased when compared to N4,562.51 average price that was recorded in the month of October 2023.

While on a year-on-year basis, cooking gas prices increased by 6.13% from N4,549.14 in November 2022.

Cooking gas prices increases again

Source: Getty Images

NBS disclosed this information in its latest price watch report, which was published on its website.

The report also revealed the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas increased by 5.78% on a month-on-month basis from N10,545.87 in October 2023 to N11,155.15 in November 2023.

While on a year-on-year basis, 12.5kg rose by 9.57% from N10,180.88 in November 2022.

States with highest, lowest prices

According to NBS, Benue, Jigawa, and Adamawa recorded the highest prices for refilling a 5kg cooking gas, while Anambra, Imo, and Abia had the lowest prices.

Additionally, the North-East had the highest zone average, followed by the North-West as the second-highest, and the South-East with the lowest zone average.

Highest Prices 5kg

Benue: N5,466.67

Jigawa: N5,396.43

Adamawa: N5,357.14

Lowest Prices 5kg

Anambra: N3,985.29

Imo: N4,052.78

Abia: N4,100.00

Average Retail Prices by Zones 5kg

North-East: N5,029.25

North-West: N4,999.34

South-East: N4,083.52

12kg price trend

Delta reported the highest average retail price followed by Kogi and Cross River. Conversely, Zamfara recorded trailed by Gombe and Imo.

Highest Prices 12.5kg

Delta: N12,875.00

Kogi: N12,615.83

Cross River: N12,583.33

Lowest average price 12.5kg

Zamfara: N9,724.75

Gombe: N9,800.00

Imo: N9,887.50

