A man has stirred reactions on TikTok after a video showed him using an expensive car to sell plantain

In a video posted on TikTok, the man was seen inviting customers to come and patronise him in his car

The plantain was poured into the boot of the SUV car, and it was parked in the street where people were passing

Reactions have trailed the video of a man who was using an expensive car to sell his plantain.

In the video shared on TikTok by @plan10seller, the man went about his business without minding what people would say.

Some people were seen patronising the man. Photo credit: TikTok/@plan10seller.

Source: TikTok

He had the car parked in the open streets, and the plantain was loaded in the boot, which was flipped open.

As people were passing, the man was inviting them to come and patronise him and buy plantain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some TikTok users who saw the video referred to the man as humble, while others said they wouldn't buy from him.

It is not known if the man was making a skit, but his TikTok hand has videos of him carrying plantain in different places.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man uses expensive car to sell plantain

@unlimitedgain commented:

"Car wey Ghana president never drive."

@K.C commented:

"Me go use private jet sell water."

@Light comedy said:

"Only two people can use this car to sell plantain. One erimus and the man in this video."

@jango remarked:

"If I buy make I bend."

@Sugar Dzaddy commented:

"This life eer. No be my dream car them they take do plantain container?"

@glass_man5534 said:

"In my village they use this car to harvest crops."

@Utmost reacted:

"Pablo travel. Gateman don dey get business ideas."

@Chinonso Umelo said:

"Igbo man and money. Respect."

@SayilJay commented:

"I tell you. Gas is expensive. He dey look for gas money."

@Faith baby said:

"This guy is rich. He just has a passion for farming."

@Treny_Joe commented:

"A businessman is always a businessman. They fit use any car sell anything."

Graduate who started small becomes successful

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate became a successful fish farmer.

He started his fish farm after graduating from school and expanded it to something highly productive.

He said he started with only 100 fish but can now boast of thousands of fish on his farm.

Source: Legit.ng