Farouk Solihu denies impregnating his girlfriend, Kehinde Garba, and sues her for false accusation

Garba claims that Solihu is the father of her child and reports him to the NSCDC

The judge asks Garba to provide evidence of her claim and adjourns the case till March

A man named Farouk Solihu had taken his girlfriend, Kehinde Garba, to an Area Court in Ilorin, for allegedly accusing him of getting her pregnant.

Solihu said that Garba had lied about him being the father of her unborn child. He alleged that another man had got her pregnant, Dailytrust reports.

He also said that Garba had reported him to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), where she had insisted that he had got her pregnant.

However, Solihu had denied the accusation, saying that he had nothing to do with her pregnancy.

The judge, Malam AbdulQadir Umar, had asked Garba to provide evidence to support her claim. He had said that she should present a valid document or a witness or both to prove that Solihu was the father of her child.

He had adjourned the case until March 19, 2024, for further hearing.

