A man has shared the story of the difficulties he faced when he first travelled to the United Arab Emirate

In a teary story he told on TikTok, the man said he travelled to Dubai with the hope of squatting with one of his friends

However, when he landed at the airport, the friend he was hoping to stay with switched off his phones, and he became stranded

A man who travelled to Dubai, UAE, in 2010 has shared the story of how he became stranded.

In the story shared by @otunbatgold, the man said his friend, who was already in the UAE, told him there was money in the country.

The man said he became stranded in Dubai. Photo credit: TikTok/@otunbatgold.

Source: TikTok

He therefore made up his mind to move to Dubai to also make it like his friend. He was hoping to squat with his friend, but that proved to be a mistake.

Man becomes stranded in Dubai

When he arrived in the UAE and called his friend's phone at the airport, Otunba said his friend ghosted him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said his friend's phone was switched off, meaning he became stranded in the streets with no place to lay his head.

He said he was lucky that he had another friend, but things were not easy due to the earlier disappointment.

Many TikTok users wondered why someone could treat a friend in that manner. Some said such a thing had happened to them in the past.

Reactions as man shares his experience in Dubai

@EverLasting asked:

"Why people dey off the phone if they friends don land for the airport?"

@Gbayor commented:

"Where you dey stay sef better. Some people na union bus station they dey sleep."

@dunni said:

"God no go shame us."

@Obehi said:

"Na same story we get bro. Dubai is not for the weak. I use one month run back to Nigeria. Thank God now I dey England and I’m grateful so far. Hope not lost."

@Sirmido commented:

"This was just exactly me in 2018."

Another man shares his experience in Dubai

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man who moved from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) found things a little more difficult than he expected.

In a story he shared on social media, the man said he arrived in the UAE, and he could not see the agent who promised him jobs.

With no job or a place to lay his head, the man said he started sleeping in the open and doing menial jobs to survive.

Source: Legit.ng