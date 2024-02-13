A Nigerian lady has shared how her brother transferred his aggression to her following the Super Eagles' loss

Just after the AFCON finals ended in a bad way for Nigerians, she begged her brother for money but took his anger out on her

The epic voice note he sent to her via WhatsApp sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has posted a WhatsApp voice note of her brother’s reaction after asking him for money.

The lady identified as @seen.thia on the TikTok app asked for the cash gift at the very wrong time.

Nigerian man blasts sister who requested money Photo credit: @seen.thia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man blasts sister who asked for money

After seeing her request for cash, her brother got enraged over her guts to request money at a time when Nigerians were sad over the AFCON loss to Ivory Coast.

He asked her why she didn't watch the match like every other person did to support Nigeria, insisting that she had no conscience.

According to him, he had not been able to sleep or eat and yet, she was able to still request money from him.

He further warned:

“If you try this nonsense again, I will block you. What do you mean?”

Reactions as man blasts sister in voice note

Netizens have taken to the comments section to react to her brother’s outburst.

George Joshua said:

“My brother bought goat to celebrate since yesterday after the match i never see the goat again, abi him don return am to where him buy am.”

Rej's wurld said:

“Most expensive thing for your room na ring light.”

Olarape oluwa tosin Abeke said:

“To greet my husband dey fear me self.”

Her Eminent said:

“E better say Nigeria loss than make them carry the cup come give tinubu.”

Temilade reacted:

“God abeg 000 k the most expensive thing for that your room na ring light.”

Da Silverz01 W said:

“A video of your room pls.”

@user3412902375407 said:

“My dad no even talk again. He just switched off his phone and went to bed immediately. This morning we greeted him, he didn't even answer US.”

PRIMELORD reacted:

“Imagine if na girlfriend requested for moni she for done chop breakfast.”

@ola bo said:

“Ring light most expensive.”

Just me said:

“My dad use annoyance wire my brother yesterday.”

Gbemi561 reacted:

“The pain in his voice.”

@chi din ma reacted:

“I thank God say my man no carry football for head.”

Adaeze commented:

“Fear no let me ask my dad for my school again and he promised me today but I don hold me peace till next week.”

PYTHON 3 KING& FEMALE KING said:

“My hubby couldn't sleep all through the night.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng