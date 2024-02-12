Global site navigation

Local editions

"What Did I Do to Deserve This?" Lady in Tears after Finding Out Her Room Was Ransacked By Thieves
People

"What Did I Do to Deserve This?" Lady in Tears after Finding Out Her Room Was Ransacked By Thieves

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly after thieves ransacked her house while she was away
  • In a sad video, she revealed that they made away with her saving box and other valuable properties
  • Many netizens who watched the video took turns to sympathise with the lady in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showcasing the state of her room after thieves visited her.

The lady identified as @iamdoll2244 on TikTok said she had just left the house when the thieves arrived and made away with her valuables.

Lady cries out after seeing the state of her house ransacked by thieves
Lady in tears after seeing the state of her house Photo credit: @iamdoll2244/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady showcases her room after being robbed

The young lady who was devastated by the experience revealed that the thieves made away with her savings box that had lots of money in it.

Read also

"I'm tired of separating fight": Lady whose parents delivered twins after 20 years laments in video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She narrated that they used her bag to pack other properties like her shoes and clothes.

Lamenting further, the lady showcased how they scattered her room and pushed out her wardrobe from where it was with hopes of finding valuables behind it.

She wrote:

“God why my money that have been saved and I am not even feeling too well still on treatment where do I start from now. Have been crying.”

Netizens react as lady gets robbed

The lady’s video sparked lots of mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@baby said:

“You nor suppose cry na s them leave bag of rice for you them try.”

Yeneze said:

“How young girl like you go pack load full your room? See how everywhere na load load you dirty oooh.”

Read also

"She still remains my mum": Lady sees her mentally challenged mother walking on the road in video

Dabbieee commented:

“Na one of your friend go run am.”

Godwin Ann reacted:

“That's why I don't like all this people saying show me video of ur room.”

K45 said:

“What are you first of all doing with all these huh.”

@user2694528937928 said:

“Go church go do testimony say dem leave bag of rice for you.”

@bigbella301 reacted:

“You even get luck say your bag of rice still Dey there.”

@jeccfashionhouse reacted:

“They didnt even break the door.”

DIVINE TOCHI said:

“For them to carry ur stuffs mean say nah person wey know u and nah girl. Just lol.”

@ucheamaechi552 said;

“Dey pack everything like this, hmmmm.”

Olayemi_J reacted:

“No space in the room. Sorry dear.”

Mma gold said:

“So painful is so sorry about that, Omo I just Dey do imagination, this is so painful.”

@user3575741796713 said:

“At least dem nor carry your hairs.”

Vera said:

“Ask your boyfriend and his friends.”

Read also

"I am doing it for free": Nigerian lady begins visiting 10 different churches to clean auditorium

Watch the video below:

Man enraged after thieves stole his fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending WhatsApp message of a Nigerian man raging over his stolen fuel has set tongues wagging. The young man in his message, bitterly complained about a suspected criminal getting into his space and stealing his fuel.

According to him, the person who stole the fuel was living in the same estate with them and he marvelled at the level of wickedness. He went ahead to give the criminal about 12 hours till morning to return the fuel or face his wrath.

The WhatsApp chat has caused a frenzy online as netizens question the young man for raging over fuel. However, many others understood his situation. Tolu Ayodele commented: "Na who get mind go last, he fit no return am make baba no see tomorrow evening."

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel