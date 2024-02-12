A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly after thieves ransacked her house while she was away

In a sad video, she revealed that they made away with her saving box and other valuable properties

Many netizens who watched the video took turns to sympathise with the lady in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showcasing the state of her room after thieves visited her.

The lady identified as @iamdoll2244 on TikTok said she had just left the house when the thieves arrived and made away with her valuables.

Lady in tears after seeing the state of her house Photo credit: @iamdoll2244/TikTok.

Lady showcases her room after being robbed

The young lady who was devastated by the experience revealed that the thieves made away with her savings box that had lots of money in it.

She narrated that they used her bag to pack other properties like her shoes and clothes.

Lamenting further, the lady showcased how they scattered her room and pushed out her wardrobe from where it was with hopes of finding valuables behind it.

She wrote:

“God why my money that have been saved and I am not even feeling too well still on treatment where do I start from now. Have been crying.”

Netizens react as lady gets robbed

The lady’s video sparked lots of mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@baby said:

“You nor suppose cry na s them leave bag of rice for you them try.”

Yeneze said:

“How young girl like you go pack load full your room? See how everywhere na load load you dirty oooh.”

Dabbieee commented:

“Na one of your friend go run am.”

Godwin Ann reacted:

“That's why I don't like all this people saying show me video of ur room.”

K45 said:

“What are you first of all doing with all these huh.”

@user2694528937928 said:

“Go church go do testimony say dem leave bag of rice for you.”

@bigbella301 reacted:

“You even get luck say your bag of rice still Dey there.”

@jeccfashionhouse reacted:

“They didnt even break the door.”

DIVINE TOCHI said:

“For them to carry ur stuffs mean say nah person wey know u and nah girl. Just lol.”

@ucheamaechi552 said;

“Dey pack everything like this, hmmmm.”

Olayemi_J reacted:

“No space in the room. Sorry dear.”

Mma gold said:

“So painful is so sorry about that, Omo I just Dey do imagination, this is so painful.”

@user3575741796713 said:

“At least dem nor carry your hairs.”

Vera said:

“Ask your boyfriend and his friends.”

Source: Legit.ng