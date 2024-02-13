Due to the high intensity of heat being experienced in some states in Nigeria, a lady said she hired her sister to fan her

Since there was no electricity to power the fan or air conditioner, the lady got her younger sister to do the job

In a video trending on TikTok, her younger sister was spotted fanning her with a piece of paper

People are experiencing so much heat across the country as the weather has become extremely hot. To deal with the situation, a young lady hired her younger sister to help play the role of a fan.

The lady employed her sister with N200 to fan her. Photo credit: TikTok/@zora_107.

The lady, @zora_107, said she would pay her younger sister the sum of N200 for the service she was rendering to her.

In a TikTok video, her younger sister picked a piece of paper and started delivering air to her body while she simply lay down and enjoyed it.

Many people said the lady should have paid her sister more money for the job she was doing.

Others shared similar experiences but said their younger ones would charge more for the same service.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little girl acts as fan

@Gift chinedum said:

"Pity her now."

@Temmy outfit commented:

"Mine help me carry bag go work forget fetching water before of 300 wey e use chop yam for road. Las las na beating he later chop for house."

@Norahhhh reacted:

"My brother no go ever gree what's N200?"

@genevieveusual commented:

"Your own good. l gave my nephew 100 naira, so they will help me to wash the plate and they were happing doing it."

@Zinnybae said:

"That's what lastborns do just for N200."

@Presh-gold said:

"Our last born 100…she don run am."

