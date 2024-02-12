A viral TikTok video captured a hilarious moment of a dog and a baby having a playful chase in the living room

A heartwarming TikTok video went viral as it captured a hilarious moment of a dog and a baby engaging in a playful chase.

In a video shared by @orik555yt, the dog was comfortably sitting on the sofa when the baby approached it with a curious smile and initiated the game.

The little one plays with the dog. Photo credit: @orik555yt/TikTok

The dog eagerly joined in the fun and showed its friendly nature. The video showed the dog leaping from the sofa and avoiding the baby’s grasp as it ran around the room.

The baby followed the dog with excitement and laughter, trying to catch it. The dog and the baby seemed to have a great bond and entertained the viewers with their adorable antics.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prime said:

“I love dogs but not inside the house.”

Zion salon wrote:

“I love dogs so much they are better than some fathers.”

Nevari4 commented:

“I don't trust that dog.”

Carlos Hidalgo:

“The puppy tries not to hit the baby.”

Angel Reog:

“Both of them are really funny.”

Vanessa:

“The dog is NOT playing.”

Vijay:

“Now she loves the dog more.”

Akpoborie 5:

“Better to have a friend whose habits you know that a human who can change from one day to the next.”

