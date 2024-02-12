Global site navigation

"Both of Them Are Funny”: Dog Plays With Little Baby in the Living Room, Runs Around the Place
People

"Both of Them Are Funny”: Dog Plays With Little Baby in the Living Room, Runs Around the Place

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A viral TikTok video captured a hilarious moment of a dog and a baby having a playful chase in the living room
  • The dog sat on the sofa when the baby initiated the game and eagerly joined in the fun without hesitation
  • The video showed the dog leaping and avoiding the baby’s grasp as it ran around the room, dodging the boy's hand

A heartwarming TikTok video went viral as it captured a hilarious moment of a dog and a baby engaging in a playful chase.

In a video shared by @orik555yt, the dog was comfortably sitting on the sofa when the baby approached it with a curious smile and initiated the game.

Photo of the boy and the dog
The little one plays with the dog. Photo credit: @orik555yt/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The dog eagerly joined in the fun and showed its friendly nature. The video showed the dog leaping from the sofa and avoiding the baby’s grasp as it ran around the room.

Read also

"It is well trained": Dog jovially prevents little child from eating its food, video melts hearts

The baby followed the dog with excitement and laughter, trying to catch it. The dog and the baby seemed to have a great bond and entertained the viewers with their adorable antics.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prime said:

“I love dogs but not inside the house.”

Zion salon wrote:

“I love dogs so much they are better than some fathers.”

Nevari4 commented:

“I don't trust that dog.”

Carlos Hidalgo:

“The puppy tries not to hit the baby.”

Angel Reog:

“Both of them are really funny.”

Vanessa:

“The dog is NOT playing.”

Vijay:

“Now she loves the dog more.”

Akpoborie 5:

“Better to have a friend whose habits you know that a human who can change from one day to the next.”

Read also

AFCON 2023: Nigerian men in hospital leave their beds to support Super Eagles in semi-final match

Dog prevents child from eating its food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a dog has been praised on social media because of how it handled a tricky situation between it and a little child.

In a video shared on TikTok by @justine.miyo7, the baby was going to where the dog's food was kept apparently with the intention to eat from it.

The baby was almost getting to the food when the dog quickly made a wise decision to intervene.

Source: Legit.ng

