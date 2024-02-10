A Nigerian female teacher in love with her job had some fun in class as she danced to make a TikTok video

A Nigerian lady teaching in a school has made a video of herself dancing in a class in front of a whiteboard.

Dressed in a shiny gown, the lady held a cane as she danced. When she saw a person approaching her class, she stopped briefly.

Teacher dancing in class

The teacher (@lekcious) asked people to guess the subject she teaches in the school. A look at a TikTok profile showed videos of her in the school. It would not be her first time dancing in the class.

A few people in her video's comment section said what she did was wrong, while some argued teachers also need a social life.

DOLARZ said:

"I no guess cause you fit no know book."

Verified said:

"E no pass civic education."

Desmond️ said:

"Imagine your student Dey watch you on TikTok how dem wan take hear words for class."

SKIIBI DC said:

"Omo your student no go dey miss your period see backside."

ICEBOX said:

"I no fit know book if you teach me..... nah me know the reason."

blxxng said:

"Our literature teacher don enter TikTok."

Ajewole said:

"Ogba teacher na Yoruba you Dey teach."

S M O K E Y said:

"No students dey class, u first dem enter, na only English teacher dey do this kind thing."

flawless295 said:

"Shey dey don increase salary ni abi teaching work don dey sweet? cos i no understand this dance inside class ni o."

