"Dem Don Increase Ssalary?" Teacher in Shiny Gown Dances in Class, Displays Great Joy
- A Nigerian female teacher in love with her job had some fun in class as she danced to make a TikTok video
- The teacher was conscious of people seeing her in class dancing as she watched her back and adjusted when a person approached
- Many young men in her comment section said they would most probably be distracted if they were in her class
A Nigerian lady teaching in a school has made a video of herself dancing in a class in front of a whiteboard.
Dressed in a shiny gown, the lady held a cane as she danced. When she saw a person approaching her class, she stopped briefly.
Teacher dancing in class
The teacher (@lekcious) asked people to guess the subject she teaches in the school. A look at a TikTok profile showed videos of her in the school. It would not be her first time dancing in the class.
A few people in her video's comment section said what she did was wrong, while some argued teachers also need a social life.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
DOLARZ said:
"I no guess cause you fit no know book."
Verified said:
"E no pass civic education."
Desmond️ said:
"Imagine your student Dey watch you on TikTok how dem wan take hear words for class."
SKIIBI DC said:
"Omo your student no go dey miss your period see backside."
ICEBOX said:
"I no fit know book if you teach me..... nah me know the reason."
blxxng said:
"Our literature teacher don enter TikTok."
Ajewole said:
"Ogba teacher na Yoruba you Dey teach."
S M O K E Y said:
"No students dey class, u first dem enter, na only English teacher dey do this kind thing."
flawless295 said:
"Shey dey don increase salary ni abi teaching work don dey sweet? cos i no understand this dance inside class ni o."
Another teacher danced in class
