"Dem Don Increase Ssalary?" Teacher in Shiny Gown Dances in Class, Displays Great Joy
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian female teacher in love with her job had some fun in class as she danced to make a TikTok video
  • The teacher was conscious of people seeing her in class dancing as she watched her back and adjusted when a person approached
  • Many young men in her comment section said they would most probably be distracted if they were in her class

A Nigerian lady teaching in a school has made a video of herself dancing in a class in front of a whiteboard.

Dressed in a shiny gown, the lady held a cane as she danced. When she saw a person approaching her class, she stopped briefly.

Female teachers in Nigeria/Lady with cane.
The lady danced with a cane. Photo source: @lekcious
Source: TikTok

Teacher dancing in class

The teacher (@lekcious) asked people to guess the subject she teaches in the school. A look at a TikTok profile showed videos of her in the school. It would not be her first time dancing in the class.

A few people in her video's comment section said what she did was wrong, while some argued teachers also need a social life.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DOLARZ said:

"I no guess cause you fit no know book."

Verified said:

"E no pass civic education."

Desmond️ said:

"Imagine your student Dey watch you on TikTok how dem wan take hear words for class."

SKIIBI DC said:

"Omo your student no go dey miss your period see backside."

ICEBOX said:

"I no fit know book if you teach me..... nah me know the reason."

blxxng said:

"Our literature teacher don enter TikTok."

Ajewole said:

"Ogba teacher na Yoruba you Dey teach."

S M O K E Y said:

"No students dey class, u first dem enter, na only English teacher dey do this kind thing."

flawless295 said:

"Shey dey don increase salary ni abi teaching work don dey sweet? cos i no understand this dance inside class ni o."

Another teacher danced in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a teacher was praised online for the creative teaching method she adopted while in class. She made learning fun.

In a video that stirred massive reactions, the pretty lady (@klankejuffie) dressed in trousers made cool amapiano moves.

