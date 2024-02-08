A video showing how restless a lady was during the crucial tie with South Africa has gone viral on social media

The young lady was in her room watching the match, but her voice could be heard as she was shouting excitedly

When Terem Moffi scored the first penalty, she went jubilant, and when there was a blackout on the TV, she almost lost it

A lady's behaviour during the match between Nigeria and South Africa has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady, @official_indian_lad, was excited, especially when the game ended 1-1 in regulation time, and both teams headed into a penalty shootout.

The lady was highly excited during the Nigeria vs South Africa clash. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_indian_lady.

Source: TikTok

She was watching the game in her room, but her neighbours could obviously hear her voice as she found it hard to keep calm.

The lady became more excited when Terem Moffi netted the first penalty kick and opened the door for other successful kicks from the Super Eagles.

However, she almost lost it when the TV screen went blank, owing to a network hitch.

She ran out of the room when it became obvious to her that she couldn't see the next kick. She went to her neighbour's room to watch the rest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrates Nigeria's win at AFCON

@Safiya Mohammed commented:

"I love the action."

@DavidEbimo said:

"So DSTV of their channel I think say na just my own network ooo."

@ibrahimyussif commented:

"Now you girls know how we feel about watching football every weekend especially to be Chelsea or man United fan."

@Abdul Rahim commented:

"Nigeria vs South Africa penalty shootout."

@Essy Essy said:

"Na Nigeria girls watch this match pass."

@_amindago_mailaya commented:

"Na so my papa switch go NTA as the network go off."

@Buwaj said:

"Everybody don turn to prayer warriors yesterday."

