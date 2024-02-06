A young man took to the street to ask three people who they thought would reach the final and win the AFCON cup

The first person named Ghana, which had already been eliminated from the tournament, but the other two picked Ivory Coast

Many experts had struggled to forecast the ultimate winner of the AFCON, as they had deemed it the most uncertain in years

On a sunny day, a young man decided to take to the street and interview three random people about their opinions on the AFCON cup.

He wanted to know who they thought would reach the final and ultimately lift the trophy. The first person he approached was a young man who confidently named Ghana as his favourite team, unaware that they had already been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

The man speaks with the street. Photo credit: @real_fabby/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The other two people he talked to were more informed and realistic, and they both picked Ivory Coast as the most likely contender.

In a video shared by @real_fabby, the young man was surprised by the diversity of views and the difficulty of predicting the outcome of the AFCON.

He realized that many experts and analysts had also struggled to forecast the winner of the prestigious cup, as they had deemed it the most uncertain and competitive in years.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng