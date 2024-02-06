A Nigerian lady who had lived and worked abroad revealed how she had been bullied at her workplace

The young lady stated that on the day she had started work, her two most senior bosses had laughed

When she had asked why, they had said she was speaking as though she was a white person

A Nigerian lady who had lived and worked abroad for several years shared a shocking story of how she had been bullied at her workplace by her senior bosses.

Her story, which she posted on TikTok via @dupealeru, quickly went viral and received thousands of comments and reactions from sympathetic users.

The young lady explained that on the day she had joined the company, her two most senior bosses had mocked her while she was introducing herself.

When she had confronted them, they had told her that she was speaking as though she was a white person, and that they did not like her accent.

They had also isolated her from the rest of the team and had not spoken to her at all for the entire two years that she had worked there. The lady said that she had endured the bullying because she needed the job, but learned to find solution around it.

Man laments being bullied at his workplace, breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man broke down in tears as he lamented being bullied at his workplace.

The man, without revealing details about his workplace or the identity of his tormentors, made cryptic statements alluding to his challenging situation.

In a video that has garnered over 900k views, he noted that he has had enough and may quit the job.

