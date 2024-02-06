The Nigerian lady who is on a mission to drive from London to Lagos has entered her third country

The courageous lady, Pelumi Nubi, made a post on TikTok, indicating that she is now in Spain after she left France

In the post, Pelumi said she couldn't believe she had made it that far in her journey and vowed not to give up

Pelumi Nubi, the Nigerian lady who is driving from London to Lagos, said she has reached Barcelona, Spain.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Pelumi expressed her joy in her progress on the journey so far.

Peluni said she is now in Barcelona, Spain. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

This is the third country as she started the journey in London, UK, crossing the English Channel and entering France.

Pelumi wrote on TikTok:

"I can’t believe we made it to Spain guys. I’m so excited watching all my dreams come alive plus the support I get from you guys, it’s massive. So tell a friend to tell a friend that we made it to Spain and we’ll be in Lagos pretty soon."

Reactions as lady driving from London to Lagos enters Spain

@sarafinaubi commented:

"My own is that I will follow you back to London."

@Amaka said:

"The fact you are having so much fun."

@Ammy commented:

"You don’t even look tired … go girl."

@miraaaa said:

"Try to interact with the citizens and make videos on it. like vlogs. If you haven't already. but ill be checking out your page. Good luck."

@faithajienga commented:

"Blood of Jesus to cover you all through."

@Azamama reacted:

"Wow, this is great, nice one sis. We are proud of you."

@Daughter of Rose said:

"If possible please help me greet my daddy. And tell him we miss him so so much."

Ghanaians journey to London by car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 13 Ghanaians drove all the way from Accra to London and arrived after an incredible 16 days on the road.

The Ghanaians set out on the journey with strong passion, and their story quickly went viral on the internet.

On Sunday, August 6, the 13-member team, which included 12 men and one woman, arrived in London.

