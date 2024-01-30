A Nigerian man who is a fish farmer showed off how stylish he could be after working hard in his fish pond

In a video he shared on his TikTok handle, the young man was spotted harvesting catfish in his pond

When he was done with work, he cleaned up and stepped out in a stylish native attire that caught the attention of his followers

A young man has shown netizens how neat he could be after hustling hard at his business place.

The young man is a fish farmer and he dressed neatly and stepped out after a day's work at his pond.

Many people have confessed their admiration for the fish farmer. photo credit: TikTok/@percentage_im.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @percentage_im, the farmer was first seen on his farm where he was harvesting catfish.

When he was done, the man went home, changed into a neat-looking dress and stepped out to the admiration of his followers.

He was participating in the TikTok trend in which people show how they look in their workplace and then also show when they close.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a fish farmer

@Comzy said:

"This is what we are talking about. You have a track record of your hustle/business, unlike some people."

@GODSTIME commented:

"Bro, your doings big ooo. Na you be the first person I see wey buy a car before people come day buy am now."

@kingkenny956 said:

"It’s the enemies of progress for me."

@Prince Iheanacho commented:

"Handsome fisherman."

@Forever_sunitta said:

Una dey shout yahoo. So una no know say money dey inside this business? I dey find fish farmer to date sha."

@Mariam reacted:

"You too fine Abeg."

@Klassic Acidic said:

"You see person hustling and you are asking if he did yahoo."

@Queenoni03 commented:

"Fishing is a good business oh. Boss I won learn work."

Fish farmer displays catfish online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer showed off one of the fish she harvested.

The lad said the catfish was so big that she found it hard to lift it.

When people saw the size of the fish on Twitter, they asked about her location for possible patronage.

Source: Legit.ng