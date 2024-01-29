A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a video of her empty one-bedroom apartment

According to her, she used all the money she won from a game to rent the apartment without reserving any for furnishing it

Netizens who watched the touching video took turns to share their thoughts in the comments section of her post

A Nigerian lady has expressed her sadness over living in an expensive apartment without furniture.

The lady identified as @teenarh13 on TikTok revealed that she rented the space using the N1 million she won from a game.

Lady rents empty house for N1 million Photo credit: @teenarh13/TikTok.

Lady unable to furnish rented apartment

However, after spending the entire money she got on her rent, she had no other choice than to live in an apartment.

She wrote:

“POV: you used the whole 1 million you got from playing games to rent a 1-bedroom apartment.”

Reactions trail video of lady's empty apartment

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who were more interested in knowing the game she played to earn such a huge amount of money.

Michelle said:

“How did you get money from playing games.”

@pretty_otyeee said:

“Please which games.”

Macies Beauty Lina said:

“Abeg teach me the game my self won play am.”

Cuddy_xoxo said:

“Money for the house came. Money for furnishings will come congratulations.”

Ceecee said:

“Which game my love.”

Linas_hair_empire_ said:

“Which game you play Abeg.”

SAN DRA 00E said:

“Which game are u playing that gives u that money pls am interested.”

@bobby snow reacted:

“Make we play more games another 2 million go fall out.”

Kenechukwu onyedika said:

“Where una de see this money.” Wealth “I win 800k today.”

Queen Ucheoma said:

“Please share code.”

