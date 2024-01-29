A beautiful black lady shared a video of some 'area boys' hyping her as she walked with a friend at night

The funny boys got super excited upon seeing the pretty lady and they began following her on the road

The video, which went viral on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions with many asking if she had earlier given cash to the boys

A heartwarming video of a pretty young lady getting appraisals from some street boys has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady identified as @ajdemun captured the boys following her and rapping for her as she walked with a friend.

Area boys hype lady on the road Photo credit: @adjemun/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady confused as street boys follow her

Adjemun filmed the boys adorning her with sweet names and accolades while she reacted with a confused look on her face.

According to Adjemun, her confusion in the video was evident as she had just lost N3,000 before the boys began following her.

One of the boys said;

“Mama you are fine, you no go lack. Forward ever, never going back. Able God, we are together, going higher. Mama is fine, more than Rihanna. You are like Metro too much, you are the big boss.”

Netizens react as area boys hype lady

Netizens took to the comments section to applaud the area boys for rapping so well. Others recounted their experiences.

@ethanduk3 reacted:

“Metro too much is loud.”

HOMER said:

“All your enemies they're coming to bow down" screamingggg.”

Homer reacted:

“This guy don rap for me too before.”

Daniella C said:

“Gosh.”

Boluwatife said:

“Dammn!”

GEORGIA said:

“He ate tho.”

Dybs_kicks said:

“Forgive am few bucks for that album.”

@M4 said:

“Awnn that boy that raps on eko road.”

@ntHenriettani reacted:

"You look like metro too much."

Celine said:

“Literally screamedddddd.”

Your sad boyfriend said:

“So you no give that boy anything? Why una be like this na.”

Jeremie said:

"My God I met them in December."

Watch the video below:

