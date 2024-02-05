A Nigerian lady has proudly bragged about how the currency of the country she is based in is the strongest in the world

In a video, the Kuwait-based lady compared the Kuwaiti dinar with the pounds sterling and US dollars and the Nigerian naira

Her video bragging about Kuwait's currency has gone viral and sparked conversations around countries' economies

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she currently resides in Kuwait, a country in the Middle East, and took to social media to brag about it.

According to a Forbes analysis of the strongest currencies in 2024, the Kuwait dinar comes first with the highest value per base unit.

@nitablooms compared the Kuwaiti dinar with pounds sterling and the United States dollar which is one of the most traded currencies on the global market by margin.

She went as far as putting the Kuwaiti dinar side by side with the naira to show the current exchange rate.

According to her, one KWD is equal to N4,500/N4,900. Checks on Wise showed 1 KWD equals 3.24 US dollars.

People divided over the lady's currency comparison

aminnosaint said:

"Whc exchanger u dey use fine girl?? Dis man dey cheat me oo."

Ashabyroyale said:

"She is saying the truth sha, thief money get value sha, their government dey try oo."

Seyi [Sales, Fb Ads & Crypto] said:

"How many of it are you making is the koko."

Hajia _ Nurriyah Ashabiade said:

"Wrong timing to leave Kuwait nah village people hand work b dis."

Anderson Daniel said:

"Accommodation and food ...left them 0.000 balance in the bank."

Michael Okpara said:

"They would probably be paying like 100 Kuwait dinars as salary."

life is beautiful said:

"By now you guys in Kuwait should be driving lyncon navigator now?"

Kuwait records first fiscal surplus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kuwait had hit its first fiscal surplus in nearly a decade.

Kuwait recorded its first surplus in nine years for the 2022-2023 fiscal year which ended in March, its finance ministry had said.

The ministry stated that the Gulf emirate, whose revenues rely heavily on hydrocarbons, closed its fiscal balance with a surplus of $21 billion.

"The final account of the state's financial administration records an actual surplus for the first time in nine years," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

