A Nigerian man shared his inspiring story of how his sister helped him launch a successful electronics business

He showed his impressive shop, which stocked a variety of electronic appliances, such as generators, refrigerators, and more

He expressed his gratitude to his sister for her support and acknowledged her role in his entrepreneurial journey

A Nigerian man has touched the hearts of many with his inspiring story of how his sister’s support made his dream of owning an electronics business come true.

In a viral TikTok video, he took his viewers on a tour of his impressive shop, which was filled with a variety of electronic appliances, such as generators, refrigerators, microwaves, and more.

The brother expressed his appreciation. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

He revealed that his sister had given him the capital to start his business and had always encouraged him.

He expressed his gratitude to his sister for her generosity and kindness and acknowledged her role in his entrepreneurial success.

His video as shared by @electronicchiefpriest has received thousands of likes and comments from people who praised his sister and congratulated him on his achievement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Spring_cakes reacted:

“People who have elder siblings are so lucky.”

Kizito D:

“Say "If not the help of God through ur elder sister" learn to return glory to God.”

Danco Auto spare:

“More blessings.”

D' Comfort;

“God bless your sister and your business too. Amen.”

Prissy Makeover:

“Where in owerri.”

Amos lkechukwu:

“More blessings.”

Evoletpresh:

“Can I be suppling to you, I'm in alaba international.”

