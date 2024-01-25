A TikTok video of a little boy who sat in a serious pose with a frank expression went viral online

The little boy rested a book on a chair in front of him and clasped his hands like a head of state

Many viewers commented that the little boy’s posture resembled their president, with some naming Angela Merkel and others

A video capturing a little boy sitting in a serious pose with a frank expression has gained attention on TikTok.

In a videoshared by @janniebeck0, his candid face showed no sign of amusement or boredom, as if he was ready to address the nation.

The boy was very candid. Photo credit: @janniebeck0/TikTok

Many viewers praised his confidence and charisma, and joked that he could be a future leader.

The video captured attention of millions of TikTok users who loved the little boy’s presidential attitude.

Laura reacted:

“The baby boss! I know him.”

George said:

“His facial expression looks like Mitch McConnell.”

Ahmed Salim:

“The Godfather.”

CountryMusic:

“Mitch McConnell is that you.”

Gianluca:

“Angela Merkel vibes.”

Elijix:

“He looks like the US president.”

User7765131288862:

“Baby boss en chair et en.”

Nina:

"Baby boss in real life.”

Javierfdez96:

“Merkel is that you?”

Angel_2:

“A very distinguished gentleman.”

Sthangcobo:

“Why does he look like vladimir putin though.”

Young boy walks confidently after wearing official dress for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating TikTok video of a little boy who put on a smart and stylish suit for his special graduation day has captured the hearts of many online viewers.

The young chap expressed his delight and excitement not only for completing his academic journey but also for dressing up in a sophisticated look that made him feel and look suave and handsome.

He strutted confidently with his hand casually tucked in his pocket and walked with a spring in his step like a mature and accomplished grown-up.

Kid steps into class with swag & confidence on his first day

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok video has shown a very confident kid walking into his class with swag on his first day of school.

The video posted by Mama Hosi showed that the kid was not the type that cries on their first day of school.

When the kid got to the entrance of his class, he had his hands in his pockets and walked in like an inspector.

