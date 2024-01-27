A lady and her family secured their Nigerian international passports and are ready to relocate to Canada to start living there

In a video she shared to celebrate, the lady, Richard Julian, said she and her family secured a Canada family visa and are ready to relocate

Julian said it took them only one week to secure the Canada family visa, and a lot of her followers have congratulated them

A lady and her family are set to relocate and start a new life in Canada after securing a family visa.

In a video she posted on TikTok to celebrate the achievement, Richard Julian said they got the Canada family visa within a week after biometric capturing.

The lady showed off two Nigerian international passports. Photo credit: TikTok/@missjayone.

Source: TikTok

Julian's joy knew no bounds when the Canada family visa reached her hands, and it was clear they were moving abroad.

She wrote on TikTok:

"The God that gave us a Canada family visa in one week will give yours too in 2024. If you believe, say amen."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her family secures Canada family visa

@Endurance said:

"Oppression dey this TikTok true true, one week? How na?"

@Prettykemzy commented:

"You're not lying sis, mine too is one week."

@hardeyhorlah14 asked:

"One week? Congratulations ma'am. But ma'am, which one is biometric?"

@prettypearlbusinesshub commented:

"Congratulations ma'am. May the land favour you all. By God's grace, I n my children too will testify before this time in 2024."

@Tessnd said:

"Amen. I received my visa approval because my God is never late."

@Omowunmi commented:

"Thank you Jesus Christ for the visas approved for me and my husband 2024."

@user7681779917406 said:

"Amen. I believe and I receive it into my home. Congratulations to your family my dear sister. My family is the next amen and amen."

How to answer US visa interview questions

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to answer the US visa interview questions correctly would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

Source: Legit.ng