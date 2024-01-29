The University of East Anglia is calling on interested persons to apply for its Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship

The Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship is worth £21,200 (N24.2 million) in tuition waiver and £9,157 (N10.4 million) to be paid as stipends

Information on the website of the University of East Anglia says the application for the scholarship must come in by April 19

There is a new scholarship opportunity for Nigerians at the University of East Anglia, UK.

The scholarship is the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship, and it is worth approximately 30,000 Pounds (N34 million).

Nigerians are among those qualified to apply for scholarships at the University of East Anglia. Photo credit: JohnnyGreig. Photos are used for illustration only.

A post by the school on its website listed countries whose citizens are qualified to apply, and Nigeria is included.

The scholarship opportunity will accept only three persons in the 2024 edition, and the application must be sent on or before April 19.

The scholarship is open to postgraduate students who are willing to study in the UK in 2024. Visa and living expenses will be paid for on behalf of selected scholars.

The school says on its website:

​"The Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarships are available to international students who have applied to study a full-time one-year Master's course in the School of Global Development at UEA. Each scholarship will fund the student's international tuition fees and provide them with a maintenance grant of £9,157 so that they can live in the UK and be able to cover the costs of living/ travel/ visa. This scholarship will be awarded on the basis of financial need to applicants from any of the listed countries. To be considered for this scholarship, you will need to apply by submitting an application form by 19 April 2024."

