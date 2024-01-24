A Nigerian lady who had moved to the UK after her wedding revealed that her husband had finally joined her from Nigeria

A Nigerian lady who had relocated to the UK following her nuptials shared the exciting news that her husband had finally travelled to join her from their home country.

She documented the memorable moment when her husband navigated his way through the busy airport and boarded the flight that would bring him closer to her.

The wife, who had been counting down the days until her husband’s arrival, met him at the terminal and they hugged each other with tears of joy and relief.

Watch the video below:

Social media users reacted to the video:

