A woman has shared a video of her little daughter dancing excitedly when she came to pick her up after school

The mother said she had earlier promised to take her daughter to McDonald's after school which made her so excited

Netizens reacting in the comments section begged the mother not to fail to fulfil her promise

A mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after posting a video of her daughter showcasing epic dance moves in front of her school.

The funny mother identified as @missamaaa on TikTok said her daughter was not able to display all her dance moves due to the glaring eyes of her friends.

Little girl dances as mum picks her from school Photo credit: @missamaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl's excitement over trip to McDonald's

According to the mother, she had promised to take her daughter to McDonald’s after school and this made her bust into dance moves upon seeing her.

She wrote;

“When you know your mum is getting u McDonald's after school.”

Her mother was heard hyping her up behind the camera while the girl kept dancing to the music playing in her mum’s car.

When her mother was satisfied with her dance, she asked her to come get into the car.

Netizens react as little girl showcases dance moves

The comments section was filled with admiration and reactions from netizens urging the woman to fulfil her promise.

Rachel reacted:

“Yes baby girl she's adorable.”

Anita reacted:

“She's gorgeous lovely post I have seen this morning.”

Abena said:

“Aww this soo sweet. God bless u mummy.”

Cilla_Mekay said:

“I like her vibe.”

Beautybyrae said:

"It okaayyy comeee."

Aaliyah Tamara reacted:

“You can't take Ghana out of this little girl man.”

Silent Gold said:

“You and your daughter are a whole mood lake.”

Olivia reacted:

“This is so wholesome. Go baby girl.”

Deb x the grill said:

“See me smiling till the end of the video.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng