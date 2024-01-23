A young lady has left netizens in awe after showing off her remarkable handwork that is usually done by men

In a video, she was seen transforming an old freezer into a seemingly new one with her working equipment

The hardworking lady was widely applauded by several netizens who praised her amazing job and talent

A young lady who paints fridges and freezers for a living has captivated netizens with a stunning video of herself at her workplace.

In the video, the lady identified as @kemicash was captured bringing a freezer back to life.

Talented lady paints freezer in video Photo credit: @kemicash/TikTok.

Lady shows off her unusual handiwork

The lady was captured in the clip meticulously tending to the freezer and painting it till she brought it back to life.

She gently scraped off the old painting of the freezer before spraying it with fresh new paint.

After she was done, the freezer looked like a brand-new freezer in a showroom waiting for someone to come buy it. If she had not shown the process of repainting it, one might not have easily believed it was an old freezer from the exterior of it.

When asked the amount she charges for a job, the lady said she collects only a considerate fee of N15,000.

Netizens in awe of lady’s amazing handiwork

The lady’s video has sparked reactions in the comments section.

BUSAYOMI CO reacted:

“Please where is ur place I have a fridge I want to paint.”

@simplest said:

“Please be careful with gas cylinders, it's dangerous during scraping. More big contracts in Jesus name amen.”

Triple F shoes said:

“Well done sis.”

@user5069989051120 said:

“Kemi please were is your place.”

@adekunlenojeem72 said:

“More contracts to you.”

Didikida said:

“Hard work pay off.”

tiwaomowumi1990@gmail.com said:

“I just follow you because of this god bless you dear.”

@olamilekan said:

“Weldon dear.”

@rashblaq reacted:

“Good bless ur hustle.. always using mask.”

Zee said d:

“Well done Kemi!!!We are getting.”

Source: Legit.ng