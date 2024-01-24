A Nigerian woman who is pregnant welcomed her baby on the day she was celebrating her own birthday

A video she shared on Tiktok showed her clutching her baby bump shortly before the arrival of the child

A lot of social media users expressed admiration for the lovely coincidence, and they wished to experience the same

A lucky Nigerian woman who gave birth recently now has a baby who shares the same birthday with her.

In a trending TikTok video shared by @ejm_hair_empire, it was revealed that the woman welcomed her baby on her birthday.

The woman was blessed with a baby on her birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@ejm_hair_empire.

The video shows the woman cuddling her baby bump, apparently, before delivering her baby.

In another scene, she was seen holding a money bouquet and was surrounded by numerous birthday gifts.

Her baby bump was no longer there, showing that the baby had arrived and that they now share the same birthday.

She captioned the video:

"I delivered on my birthday."

So many social media users offered their congratulatory messages in the comment section while others prayed to experience what has been termed a double blessing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pregnant woman welcomes baby on her birthday

@Alma said:

"Congratulations ma and happy birthday."

@PITANGO commented:

"Congratulations. This is what I want."

@Dara said:

"My mom gave birth to me a day before her birthday."

@Adebare Susan said:

"Awww I pray for this oh! My friend gave birth to her son on my birthday. You go think say na me born."

@Gift chinedum commented:

"Awwwwn congrats I want mine like this too."

@Amenze cosmetics said:

"My birthday is 26 my due date is 25."

@Mimi koker said:

"Congratulations. Mine came in a day after my birthday."

@Olaide reacted:

"Best birthday gift. Congratulations."

@Everything said:

"Awwww! This is so huge. Congratulations to you and more blessings and may God bless the baby."

Couple welcomes twins

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris were blessed with two babies, a boy and a girl, on December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

Seven Morris was born at 11:59 pm, while his sister Souli joined the party three minutes later, at 12:02 am.

Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, US, revealed the family was doing well and was resting following the lovely news.

