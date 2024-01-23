A Nigerian woman said she has parted ways with her female friend who served her husband food without her knowledge

The woman said her friend took banga soup to her husband's office in Lekki, Lagos, without letting her know about it

She shared her story on social media, and it has been met with mixed reactions as netizens weigh into the matter

A married woman said she cut off her friend who related with her husband in a manner she did not like.

In a story shared on X by Sisi Yemmie, the woman said her female friend took food to her husband's office in Lekki, Lagos state.

A married woman cuts off her friend. Photo credit: Getty Images/Delmaine Donson and Bassey Edoho.Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Source: Getty Images

It all started when she and her husband paid her friend a visit and she prepared banga soup for them.

She said her husband ate the food and liked it so much so that he gave the lady a gift of N100,000.

She said:

"We both praised her cooking and it was all fine. Hubby gave her 100k and we left. This Lady is a single mum who I have helped with different contracts. 3 weeks later, hubby called me that my friend brought food to his office, we spoke that day and she didn't mention that she was taking food to my husband's office."

According to ther, some weeks later, her friend secretly prepare banga soup and took it to her husband's office in Lekki.

Her husband called her later to let her know of the development and she wasn't pleased with it at all.

Her words:

"I called her immediately and she said she was just passing by. I told her immediately that I was disappointed in her and I blocked her. Called off 2 contracts she was supposed to get and told every other contract she got through me that I can't guarantee her anymore. Now our mutual friends said I went too far. Please do you think I went too far?"

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady part ways with her friend

@FunmiKolz said:

"You didn’t go too far. She doesn’t understand boundaries, she should be put in her place."

@dahtgirl_ajex commented:

"You didn't do anything wrong! What type of friend is that?"

