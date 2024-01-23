A man advised people aiming to relocate abroad to work or study to check their documents for possible errors

The expert said names seen on all documents presented for visa or admission should all be the same throughout

He noted that documents such as BSc, birth certificate, NIN, international passport, WAEC certificate, and JAMB result must have the same names

A man has dropped advice on how to properly arrange names on important documents.

The man, Oludayo Sokumbi, said names on important official documents must be the same all through.

The man advised that names on official documents must be the same all through. Photo credit: X/Oludayo Sokumbi and Getty Images/Osarieme Eweka.

Source: UGC

He noted that one's WAEC certificate, JAMB result, Bsc/ND/HND transcripts, Bsc/ND/HND certificates, international passport, NIN, NYSC certificate, and birth certificate should bear the same names.

He said if the names on the documents are not the same or if there is a mix-up, the owner may need to get an affidavit.

How to current errors on your official documents with an affidavit

Sokumbi wrote:

"Do the eight documents above have the same first name, middle name and last name? If no, do an affidavit NOW."

Speaking to Legit.ng, Sokumbi, who is a travel and relocation expert at Japa Consults, said this is especially important for people aiming to travel abroad.

He said not having the same names on official documents could be interpreted as misrepresentation and could attract years of ban from some embassies.

His words:

"That's misrepresentation which can lead to 5 year ban."

See his tweet below:

Reactions to Sokumbi's advice

@freel_28464 said:

"My birth certificate don’t have my middle name, unlike other documents."

@TalktoTosin09 commented:

"Not just the names. Check if your 'date of birth' too corresponds."

@figure007 said:

"What happens when the date of birth on the WAEC certificate doesn't correspond to other documents and WAEC is not ready to help rectify it? Can someone shed light on this?"

Documents to prepare when applying for visa

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a visa application agency advised students wishing to study in Canada about the documents they should possess.

In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa listed a valid international passport, statement of purpose and acceptance letter.

Other documents for a Canada visa application are a police clearance certificate, medical certificate and proof of ties to the applicant's home country.

Source: Legit.ng