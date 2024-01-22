A man and his woman were spotted in the streets wearing matching outfits that had something to say about their relationship

In a video trending on TikTok, the man and his woman were putting on white shirts, announcing the year they started dating

According to the bold inscriptions on the shirts, the man and his woman have been together since 2020

A man and his woman took fashion to a higher level when they stepped out in matching shirts.

In a funny TikTok video shared by @nhatiinfinity, the man and his woman spotted white shirts with inscriptions saying something about their relationship.

The two shirts announced the date they started dating. Photo credit: TikTok/@nhatiinfinity.

Source: TikTok

The inscription on both shirts looked like an announcement of the year they became a couple.

According to the inscription, the man and his woman have been together since 2020.

The inscription read:

"Together since 2020."

The video has gone viral and attracted many funny comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man and his woman

@xumarebese said:

"It was the girl's idea."

@Wandii said:

"They have been locking it down since lockdown."

@Bombo na Vee reacted:

"I read it as “together 20 since 20."

@Xaara said:

"When she wants to embarrass you, she goes all out."

@Kelvin_Maroba commented:

"I love how they walk in the correct sequence."

@Keith said:

"The relationship I need."

@cebo_z commented:

"Love is beautiful. What level is this?"

@gingerkzn said:

"The way some of us sisters do to much to mark territory."

@Hildren JERRY commented:

"So the guy has to be on the left side at all times."

@lamontaal asked:

"Does this kind of love still exist?"

Ladies surprise husbands with matching shirts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a group of Kenyan women left their partners in disbelief after tricking them into rocking similar shirts.

The ladies planned the surprise meticulously, making sure that the shirts were the perfect fit for their husbands and that they all matched. They chose a bold green that made them stand out in the crowd.

On the day of the outing, the husbands were completely taken aback after discovering they were wearing matching shirts.

Source: Legit.ng