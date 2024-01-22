A Nigerian man is now a car owner after emerging as the winner of the 2024 Tunde Ednut car giveaway

The celebrity blogger spent a whopping sum of N6.5 million to acquire the car, which he gave to a lucky fan

The man, Johnson Linus, expressed his joy in a video and said he never believed he would become a car owner so soon

A Nigerian man has won a 2008 Camry LE from popular celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

The car, which is worth N6.5 million, was presented to Johnson Linus during Tunde Ednut's birthday celebration.

The man went home with a 2008 Camry LE. Photo credit: Instagram/mazitundeednut.

After he received the car gift, Johnson expressed his joy in a video which was reposted by Tunde Ednut.

Johnson said he never believed he would become a car owner so soon in 2024.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote on Instagram:

"God bless you my brother. More greatness shall come your way from this. This is just the beginning."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gets car gift from Tunde Ednut

@eliantte_cutie said:

"Our year of unstoppable multiplication has started, thank you Jesus."

@iamjudenj commented:

"But which kind Price be that wey i dey See? For 2008 Toyota Spider?"

@pj.stars said:

"That's my kid bro. I'm so happy for him; this is the first time we are ever winning something from a public figure. Thank you so much, Tunde. Goosebumps wan wound our family since yesterday."

@berrybankz590 said:

"Thank God na man win this year's own. No be only woman go Dey win car. Congratulations to him."

@tonysmartconcepts said:

"Me I don’t want car. I strongly believe u will post my content one day and change my own Carrier too."

@beautyneeds_studios said:

"The God that answers prayers at winepress has answered you."

