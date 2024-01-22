A young lady has showcased how she changed her rented room’s aesthetic, from a PVC ceiling to a modern POP ceiling

According to her, she was unable to create content in her room because it was not aesthetically pleasing

This led to her decision to renovate the house with expensive POP and other materials which cost a whole lot of money

A Nigerian lady on TikTok has sparked reactions after sharing a video showcasing the renovation she did in her room.

Navi__1 on TikTok documented and shared the process of changing her room ceiling to a modern one.

Lady changes ceiling to modern POP

The businesswoman who makes and sells footwear spent a lot of money in transforming her ceiling with Plaster Of Paris (POP) to enhance her room’s aesthetics.

According to her, she has been using her parlour for her business and for creating content but she decided to start using her room, which made her change her room’s ceiling.

She further stated that she didn't consider moving to Lagos Island, which is known for its aesthetically pleasing apartments because of their bad water and expensive cost of living.

This made her renovate and change her room to match the look of the expensive apartments on the Island.

In her words:

“You don't need to break the bank before you live in a nice apartment. Join me as I transform the look of my current apartment into a nice aesthetically pleasing apartment. This was what the ceiling looked like as you all can see, it is not giving what it's supposed to give especially the ceiling.

"I contacted my POP man to come and remove my old ceiling and replace it with a POP ceiling. For those of you curious to know, I live in a one-room and parlour apartment. I use my parlour for my business, I make and sell female footwear. My day one follower will know that I've never made a video inside my room, I've been using the parlour to create content and I'm tired of using the parlour which I use for my business so I decided to spice up the room aesthetic.”

Netizens react to video of lady who renovated her room

Social media users reacted massively to the video with mixed comments.

Rotiat said:

“You fix a rented house pop? Will the landlord pay for it?”

Fine Paw-Paw reacted:

“Like how much did the pop cost?”

Dat Jolie Madam said:

“Imagine doing this and your landlord sends you out after 6 months because the house has been sold.”

Mirian Asuquo reacted:

“I remember when I did a major renovation in a rented apartment I was served quit notice after I spent a whole and no refund, the landlord say e no send me renovate him space o.”

Viral ctc group said:

“What country is this?”

Tahsia said:

“Not everywhere on the island has bad water.”

@kate said:

“You over break bank ohh.”

APRIL 7th _geh said:

“Can't be an ikwerre man house here in ph 69 your quit notice will be servers chill.”

Mille Rich reacted:

“Landlord house.”

@lordsheriff said:

“Quit notice loading.”

Segz said:

“I hope you had an arrangement with the landlord as regards to the cost like a counterbalancing against your next rent payment?”

