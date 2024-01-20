A Nigerian man has revealed his tough experience following a romantic moment with a lady

After their bedtime episode, the male student entered the exam hall but was unable to write anything on his answer booklet

Netizens on the X app took turns to sympathise with the student while many others found his story hilarious

A Nigerian man has shared how his enjoyable moment with a landed him in a tough and unviable situation.

The young man identified as Aloysius Bello recounted how his brain suddenly went blank inside an exam hall.

Man unable to write exams after sleeping with lady Photo credit: Liba Taylor, KOLA SULAIMON/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with this story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man blames bedtime moment with lady for misfortune in exam hall

According to Aloysius, despite being prepared for the exam, he got to the hall and his brain suddenly went blank.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He found himself frustrated by the unexpected influence the bedtime encounter had on his brain.

He remembered how he couldn't write a word on his answer sheet in the exam hall after sleeping with the lady.

Sharing his story on the X app, he dubbed his encounter with the lady as his worst experience ever in bed.

Reactions as man shares how brain stopped working after sleeping with lady

His story spread across the X app and the online community reacted massively to his experience.

Chukason said:

"Omo no be small thing. The thing sweet you too much Abi na wetin."

SarahMatthew reacted:

"This sounds really spiritual. Why won't you write."

Jenifaaa commented:

"Nawa o. Boys una dey see shege sha."

OluwafemiOla reacted:

"This reminds me of my case but I no go talk am for Twitter."

Brilliant lady shares how evil roommate ruined her academic life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has surprised netizens on Twitter after with her roommate. Sharing her story via her official Twitter account @Lizie_Tule, she revealed how her academic life suddenly changed for the worse.

Lizzie who used to be an A student in school began to struggle to pass exams and remember everything she had read during exams. Her lecturers got bothered about the situation but she was unable to open up about her situation.

However, shortly afterwards, Lizie came in contact with a pastor who told her that her brain was leaking spiritually. The pastor revealed that her roommate was the problem and gave her an anointing oil to use at home. Not long after she heeded the pastor's advice, her problem was solved and her roommate packed out of the house unprovoked.

Source: Legit.ng