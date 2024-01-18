A devastating explosion recently rocked the city of Ibadan in Nigeria, leaving residents in a state of panic

Tragically, a young man who had recently returned from the UK for his wedding lost his life in the blast

Netizens rallied together to offer their support and comfort to those affected by this devastating loss

On Tuesday night, the densely populated city of Ibadan was shaken by a massive blast.

The incident resulted in widespread panic as residents hurriedly fled their homes, fearing for their safety.

Man who returned from UK to marry girlfriend dies Photo credit: Drazen, Archive Photos/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man dies in Ibadan explosion one week after returning from UK

The force of the blast left a trail of destruction, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Heartbreak struck when it was revealed by @dondekojo on X that a young man, who had recently returned from the UK to prepare for his wedding, lost his life in the explosion.

The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the community, leaving loved ones and friends grief-stricken.

Netizens mourn and support the bereaved

As news of the young man's tragic fate spread, condolences poured in from all corners.

@daasdiiva reacted:

“God why did you bring me to this Nigeria oba Solomon was right.”

@flawless_makeovers_ reacted:

“The year is still too young for all these unfortunate events never eat our heads.”

@holy_spireet said:

“May we never be a victim of circumstances. May God console his family.”

@lizzy_trillion reacted:

“Nigeria will never happen to me and my loved ones.”

@baridueh reacted:

“May we never be victims of circumstances in Jesus name.”

@lady_gracioushair.ng said:

“This is so sad, may we not be a victim of circumstance.”

Bride dies a day to her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is a trying time for the family of late Fawziya Tataru who died untimely few hours to her wedding ceremony in Bauchi.

The young bride-to-be died shortly after her wedding Walima to Abduljalil Salisu and was set for the big ceremony scheduled for 11:00am at Gwallaga mosque in Bauchi. Just few days before, the young quantity survey graduate shared a photo of her wedding invitation card on her Twitter page, and asked friends to join her for the special occasion.

Sadly, she was snatched by an undisclosed ailment, leading to her death. Plans have been made for her funeral prayer to hold in place of her wedding Fatiha at the same time and mosque ahead of her burial. The young lady was a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State and had just completed her NYSC service.

Source: Legit.ng