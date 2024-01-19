A video of billionaire investor, Femi Otedola, riding in a crowded molue bus in Lagos has gone viral

Despite the crowded conditions, Otedola chose to sit among the regular passengers, maintaining a low profile

The incident sparked conversations online, highlighting the billionaire's humility and commitment to connecting with the community

A throwback video of billionaire investor Femi Otedola riding in a molue bus in Lagos has resurfaced online.

The 61-year-old philanthropist, known for his charitable efforts, chose to experience the daily commute alongside regular people.

Femi Otedola boards public bus in old video Photo credit: @bigsamblog/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Old video of Femi Otedola in Molue resurfaces

Despite his prominent status as one of Nigeria's wealthiest individuals, Femi Otedola went unnoticed by the other passengers during his molue bus ride in the video shared by @bigsam on TikTok.

When the bus came to a stop, Otedola stood up and quietly made his way to his destination.

Otedola’s humble act ignites online conversations

The video of Femi Otedola's journey inside the molue bus quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of netizens.

Many praised the billionaire for his humility and willingness to connect with the community.

Otedola's decision to sit among the crowded passengers, disregarding his influential status, appealed to people, highlighting his down-to-earth nature.

@ibrahimbolaniyi reacted:

“It was Femi Otedola he was celebrating his birthday and wanted to blessed anyone that recognize him. Unfortunately no know it was him, its true.”

Tijani Muritala reacted:

“This a lesson to those with pride that without them things can't happen even otedola will be sad that that despite his wealth no one recognized him.”

Rich thugo reacted:

“This video don tey mr femi otedola wanted to bless first person to recognize him but no one recognize him that massive lost.”

@davo reacted:

“Even if you recognize him, you will never believe he's the one inside a public bus.”

Sweet commented:

“Na rich man pikin fit recognize am.”

Investor_OJay reacted:

“Even that man in white was feeling something superior is around him, but he has no idea.”

@ibitoye 234 reacted:

“See destiny helper being ignored, God I beg o.”

Mayokun said:

“Ahhhh if na me I go hold am. I will not let you go until you help me.”

Femi Otedola becomes second Nigerian billionaire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Femi Otedola has been a significant force in the African business landscape and the Nigerian economy. The Geregu Power Plc boss has become the second Nigerian billionaire to own stakes in two companies worth over N1 trillion or $1,244 555,000.

Otedola's record comes after the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who owns BUA Cement and BUA Foods, clinched the first position. BUA Cement and BUA Foods are valued at over N3 trillion each. Otedola's achievement comes as the market cap of First Bank Holdings, Nigeria's oldest bank, emerged as a N1 trillion company. Geregu Power Plc, Otedola's power company, is valued at over N1 trillion.

First Bank has seen its shares soar steadily recently as the Nigerian Exchange witnessed a bullish run. The renewed interest in the shares of First Bank saw the bank's stocks surge for three consecutive days, sending the bank's market cap above N1 trillion.

Source: Legit.ng