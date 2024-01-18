A mother has revealed the tight bond she shares with her "velcro baby" who clings to her with unwavering affection

In a video, the mother attempted to place her baby on the bed, only to witness the infant's immediate distress

The footage also showed the transformation in the baby's demeanour as soon as the mother lifted him into her arms

In a touching video that has taken the internet by storm, a mother bared the depth of the bond with her Velcro baby, a term often used to describe infants who prefer being held by their caregivers.

The video shared by the mother @jchellestryingherbest on TikTok not only provided a glimpse into the challenges of raising a clingy baby but also celebrated the profound connection between mother and child.

Video reveals challenges of Velcro parenting

The clip began with the mother attempting to gently place her baby on the bed.

However, the infant's immediate cries and evident distress revealed the intensity of his need for proximity.

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded as the mother, recognising her baby's discomfort, swiftly scooped him back into her arms.

It was in this tender embrace that the baby found solace, instantly calming down and reinforcing the unspoken language of love between mother and child.

The baby's instant transition into a calmer demeanour was a testament to the unique and irreplaceable role that his mother plays in providing a sense of security and reassurance to him.

Reactions trail video of Velcro baby

The heartfelt video resonated widely, eliciting an outpouring of emotional responses from viewers across the globe.

Comments poured in, expressing empathy, admiration, and a shared sense of the universal beauty in the mother-child connection.

@jasmineperry73 said:

"And the manipulation begins. This is just the beginning."

@antoinettesunshine wrote:

"My velcro baby will be 20 this year. She is still by my side and I love it."

@marcus_ellington wrote:

"Velcro babies aren't an issue, they have no idea they aren't a part of you yet so they feel that attachment tenfold. You are everything to them."

@starshine1 said:

"Baby let him cry as long as he’s safe. Let him cry and do what you have to do."

@shantaethedon said:

"My baby is a velcro baby but the older he gets the more independence he wants. I see yall saying if all of his needs are met let him cry but crying is Communication for babies. If he crying those."

@softnplushy said:

"So adorable My son was a Velcro baby. He didn’t get out of my bed until he was 8."

@justinemontella added:

"He will be ok for a couple minutes, go to the bathroom, take a breath and come back to him."

Funny Little baby returns from school in underwear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Senior Pastor has captured the attention of netizens. The funny video showed his adorable little son returning from school wearing only his underwear.

The surprised father repeatedly asked his son where his uniform was, but the child couldn't defend the situation. Although it has remained unclear how the wardrobe mishap occurred, netizens found the entire scene hilarious.

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many found the incident incredibly cute and heartwarming. The unexpected sight of the little boy confidently strutting home in his underwear brought smiles to the faces of viewers.

