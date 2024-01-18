A Nigerian man in the UK revealed a hidden gem where second-hand items were sold

He filmed a video of the amazing bargains he found at the shop, such as a vintage clock and some antique furniture

Many viewers were sceptical about the existence of such a place and asked if it had any customers

A Nigerian man who had recently relocated to the UK stumbled upon a hidden gem where he discovered a treasure trove of second-hand items for sale.

He captured a video of his exciting find and shared it online, showcasing some of the amazing bargains he spotted at the shop.

In the video @sanjughale2, among the items he saw were a vintage clock that looked like it belonged to a museum and some antique furniture that had a rustic charm.

Many viewers who watched his video were sceptical about the authenticity of such a place and wondered if it had any loyal customers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

