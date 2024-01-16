A Nigerian man living and working in Canada said the country might not be as easy as people think it to be

In a video he posted on social media, the man made it clear that the weather where he lives is -30 degrees

Some people who reacted to the video, however, told the man to consider coming back to Nigeria if Canada was hard

A Nigerian man who lives in Canada has been told to consider coming back home if the country is not easy.

The advice came after he shared a video on TikTok showing people the conditions under which he works.

The man shared how he works under heavy snow. Photo credit: TikTok/@yankeebilliondollar1.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @yankeebilliondollar1, the man was spotted working under heavy snow and cold.

He said the weather in the part of Canada where he lives is -30 degrees and that the cold is freezing.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The man maintained that working in Canada comes with its challenges as could be seen in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows his work in Canada

@Zubby_zalata01 said:

"Come back na if e no easy."

@Charles said:

"Anybody wey fit to survive for Naija go survive in any path of this world. No cap."

@peropopzman things said:

"Please do visa for me abeg. Snow nah my dream job abeg."

@donchris said:

"I dey Montréal and I still dee find work, if you will put me through."

@yankeenizzy said:

"God will keep blessing my Igbo brothers."

@Mak said:

"I almost froze under -15 in Germany."

@bullet said:

"Why you never come back? You for enter flight come back."

@Benita Okenwa said:

"May God protect you all my brothers."

@Easy@motion_Ajey said:

"Don't discourage me. That place is better than the hardship our leaders are causing us here please."

@Martinx said:

"Return to Naija since you no like the weather there na."

Lady says she didn't use IELTS when relocating to Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in Canada said she did not make use of the International English Language Testing System, (IELTS) when applying for admission.

Instead of a language test, she wrote to her school in Canada, telling them that her undergraduate courses were taught in English.

She said it is possible to get admission to Canadian universities without writing IELTS, and this was confirmed as possible by experts who spoke to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng