A lady working as a nurse has shared some of the things people think about her and how she does her job

The lady, Ogba Nurse, mentioned that she is a psychiatric nurse and people erroneously think of her as also mad

Other psychiatric nurses shared their experiences in the comment section, as one said a mad person bit her

A psychiatric nurse shared some insights into her job and people's thoughts about her.

The lady, Ogba Nurse, said some people erroneously think she is mad, too, because she takes care of mad people.

The lady said people erroneously think she is mad because of her job.

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, Ogba noted that she always has to properly pack her hair while on duty so that her patients will not hallucinate about it.

She also said she is trained to be observant and that her job requires it greatly. The nurse added that she listens more instead of talking.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a psychiatric nurse talks about her profession

@adebanjoadedoyinf asked:

"Please ma what does it mean when someone has Anxiety Disorder?"

@Virgo said:

"I’m a psychiatric nurse of course mad person don bite me before."

@Dheji!! commented:

"With this nurse, if I mad I fit no wan heal o."

@Gift 12 said:

"I am a student Nurse who went for psychiatric experience of course mad ppl stole my cloth."

@Olawamiri said:

"l need a therapist please, can someone recommend?"

@Davidpara said:

"I’m a psychiatric nurse of course I’m the patient."

@God’sfavorite girl said:

"I’m joining you soon by God’s grace."

@Therealmomis2 said:

"I remembered my practical posting at Aro Abeokuta. We are not allowed to have long hair and even use ID cards with rope. Everybody just dey observe."

Source: Legit.ng