A viral video of a Nigerian lady’s drumming skills captivated many viewers

She performed at a public event in a white gown and impressed the audience with her drum mastery

The microphone near the drum enhanced the sound of her rhythmic beats

An online video showcasing a Nigerian lady’s remarkable drumming skills went viral and drew the attention of many viewers.

She displayed her talent at a public event where she wore a dazzling white gown and dazzled the audience with her mastery of the drum.

Lady shows off drumming skills. Photo credit: @dianadrumz12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @diannadrumz12, she skillfully controlled the drum to produce a sound that was both melodious and powerful.

The microphone that was placed close to the drum amplified the sound of her rhythmic beats and made them more audible to the listeners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmycool efr reacted:

“Diana too good big love from ekpoma.”

Familyee said:

“Make my babe come see her mate her.”

Dị Tainny wrote:

“See as you dey burst my brain for here.”

Uwa commented:

“You played in my church Thanksgiving nice one.”

Giovanni marco:

“Na women wey day hustle deserve love and full of support.”

Melanin:

“That's wat we call baddie)go baby.”

Jlo vibes:

“Raise am, raise am.”

Big.Ben:

“Omo na this kind wife I wan marry she go get enough strength for that side only legends can relate.”

Nigerian lady dazzles the floor with amazing drumming skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a Nigerian woman’s drumming skills at a ceremony has gone viral and melted many hearts.

The woman, who was clad in a beautiful traditional attire along with other women, displayed her passion and joy for drumming as she gave a stunning performance. She played the drum with such skill and energy that it created a lively atmosphere at the event.

Her drumming drew the attention of many people who came to admire her talent and shower her with money. The video of her drumming has been widely shared and praised on social media.

Source: Legit.ng