A lady has garnered attention on social media after sharing pictures of her unique home made entirely of zinc and wood

Many netizens applauded her resourcefulness in building such a unique and beautiful home for herself

Others expressed concerns about the heat level inside the house as a result of the zinc used for the design

In a recent post on X, a hardworking Nigerian lady showcased her uniquely designed new house.

Using only zinc and wood, the Lady identified as @ on TikTok built a cosy home for herself.

Lady reveals the creation of an unconventional home built with zinc and wood

The space included a bedroom, a kitchen, and an empty area, making it a truly one-of-a-kind dwelling.

Gift Vitalis captioned her post with the words;

"Life no hard, na you wan build mansion."

Her message reflected her positive outlook and determination to make the best of her situation.

By ingeniously repurposing materials, she created a functional living space that defied conventional norms.

Netizens react with amazement to house made of zinc and wood

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

While many praised Gift's creativity and resourcefulness, others expressed concerns about the potential challenges she may face.

One common concern raised by netizens was the heat that could accumulate inside the zinc house due to its construction.

@aystickz reacted:

“One advantage of this house be sey hell no go too shock the owner.”

@the jaiyeola reacted:

“Na sun go smite you by day.”

@letsaskfirst reacted:

“Odogwu will be like, "Baby Hold the gbam gbam."

@raycypherSf reacted:

“Heat go be surplus.”

@FEmmanuel31 reacted:

“Da one no mean say I go dey sleep for poultry.”

@flora said:

“How person go live here when better sun day? Heat go make u run comot.”

@Kunle_003 said:

“Big win, when you go do housewarming.”

Jaynett reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Ovo himself449 said:

“Omo this place soft ooo.”

@a_light_piece reacted:

“The heat from the zinc go melt you away.”

