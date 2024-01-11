A heartwarming video of a pregnant woman dancing to celebrate her smooth pregnancy has gone viral

According to the happy expectant mother, she never battled any form of pain associated with pregnancy

The video prompted netizens to share their pregnancy experiences, highlighting the diversity of pregnancy journeys

In a viral TikTok video, a pregnant woman, showcased her joyful dance to celebrate a pregnancy journey without common painful symptoms and discomforts.

The woman identified as @gabez.lee expressed gratitude for not experiencing rashes, vomiting, swelling, skin changes, spitting, nausea, heartburn, or stretch marks.

Woman celebrates smooth pregnancy Photo credit: @gabez.lee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman stuns viewers as she dances cheerfully to celebrate smooth pregnancy journey

Her video captivated viewers, inspiring them with her positive outlook and celebration of a smooth pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She captioned the video;

“POV: You went 9 months with no rashes, no vomiting, no swelling, no skin change, no spitting or nausea, no heartburn, no stretch marks.”

Netizens share their pregnancy experiences

The viral video sparked a wave of engagement from netizens who eagerly shared their pregnancy experiences in the comments section.

From tales of morning sickness to discussions about stretch marks and other common symptoms, the video became a platform for individuals to connect, relate, and exchange stories about their unique journeys.

Annie commented:

“Lucky you, my leg Dey shine 3 different colours.”

Therealmomis2 said:

“You sure say the pregnancy no be Al Because. How possible.”

user5078781490896 said:

“Ahh na una humble pregnancy causing why is my nose nosing.”

Everything-jenny4 reacted:

“This is me I have not experienced any of this going to 7 months now.”

HAIR VENDOR IN BENIN CITY reacted:

“If I sit down for ground na 5 people Dey carry me up ooh, omo everything and more is what I'm facing right now.”

MimiCakes _SurpriseHub reacted:

“I did not experience rashes stretch marks or swollen legs but you see vomiting and heartburn eeh I experienced it from trimester to last.”

Asa ljele O said:

“If lucky was a person. Like does such thing ever happen? Why is everyone not that lucky na?”

Fanta said:

“My major problem na pimples oo and swollen legs, none of my slippers is my size again.”

@amira commented:

“Heartburn and stretch marks wan finish me seeing my baby is just priceless.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman with 2 kids displays fine baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as @itsbluex3 on TikTok shared a video showcasing her baby bump without stretch marks.

She reiterated that despite it being her third pregnancy, she has never experienced stretch marks. The happy woman displayed her baby bump and her protruding stomach with no visible sign of a stretch mark.

"When you're on your 3rd baby with no stretch marks," she captioned the video. Her video has gained significant attention, sparking pregnancy and stretch marks discussions. Viewers were amazed by her ability to maintain smooth skin throughout multiple pregnancies.

Source: Legit.ng