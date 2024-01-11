A hilarious video of a little boy expressing his desire to meet his "babe" has taken the internet by storm

In the video shared on TikTok, he was seen explaining that his 'babe' was at home and he needed to go meet her

The video captured the attention of viewers who expressed their shock over the little boy's statements in the clip

In a trending TikTok video, a little boy surprised eyewitnesses with his innocent and funny words.

The video shared by @queenadorable22 showcased the boy expressing his desire to go home and meet his "babe," leaving viewers in stitches with his adorable charm.

Little boy requests to see his girlfriend Photo credit: @queenadorable2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of cute little boy insisting that he wanted to meet 'babe' goes viral

When asked where his babe was, the funny boy said she was at home waiting for him to return to her.

The lady who filmed the little boy in action immediately burst into laughter while listening to the child.

Video of cute little boy expressing desire to meet his babe sparks online reactions

The video quickly gained traction online within a few hours of being shared.

Social media users couldn't resist sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comment section.

The innocence of the boy's words melted hearts with many expressing their amusement and sharing similar experiences with children in their lives.

@naomiglam1 said:

“Naso one baby of one year plus Dey call me babe for my area.”

RalphealaN reacted:

“Una Dey delay this boy he supposed don reach here since.”

EmperorArizona said:

“Children don finish for heaven ah swear.”

Timeless Tee said:

“Old man osim baby boy.”

Kingsley reacted:

“New born babies don finish for heaven, dem just deh born our ancestors.”

SIR KELVIN WILLIAMS said:

“He wan go meet who he buy wig and hand bag for.”

@treasure commented:

“Up coming heart breaker.”

Watch the video below:

