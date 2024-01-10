A Nigerian lady who is a student in Canada said she is the only Nigerian studying in the whole school

She made a post on Tiktok saying that many of her mates are from India and that she is a loner as she is from Naija

The video resonated with many of her followers, who shared similar experiences in their own schools

A lady studying in a Canadian college is the only Nigerian in the whole school.

This much was revealed in a TikTok post shared by @candytehmie, who was spotted dancing in her room.

The lady said she is the only Nigerian in her college. Photo credit: TikTok/@candytehmie.

Source: TikTok

She said those who are her mates are likely from India, given the names they bear.

She wrote on TikTok:

"You are the only Nigerian in your college."

Her story of being the only Nigerian in her college caught the attention of many of her followers, who shared similar experiences.

However, some of her followers said it is not possible that she is the only Nigerian in the whole school.

She agreed:

"I think there are more people actually, I just haven’t met them."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she is the only Nigerian studying her Canadian school

@Adewale Jordan said:

"In my classes this semester I’m the only boy and the only black."

@Snap Whereis_Mona said:

"Wey my own be like UNILAG …na so so Tinubu people I Dey see for here oo and Indians."

@Keith said:

"Is that possible, your whole college?"

@Olamide said:

"Only me be the Nigeria guy in my class. India people don dominate everywhere."

@Mr Smilezz said:

"That can’t be true."

@Adedayo_Ajape said:

"You can’t be the only one if you study in Toronto. I had more than 10 Nigerians in just my class."

@Ayonitemi said:

"Same here o for my department."

Lady becomes a citizen of Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who lives abroad has come online to celebrate after she successfully became a citizen of Canada.

She posted a video on TikTok showing when she walked in and collected her Canadian passport.

After collecting it, she proudly waved the passport around and said it was like a Christmas gift to her.

Source: Legit.ng