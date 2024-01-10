A heartbreaking video of a little girl feeding her late father's portrait has gotten netizens emotional on TikTok

In the video, the sad child was sighted spoon-feeding her father’s portrait while her mother watched

The emotional scene has garnered sympathetic messages from viewers who shared their condolences

In a deeply emotional video shared on TikTok, a little girl was captured on camera spoon-feeding her late father's portrait.

The heart-wrenching scene showcased the immense love and longing she felt for her late father, creating a poignant moment that resonated with viewers.

Grieving little girl feeds her late father's portrait

Netizens offer condolences and emotional support to fatherless little girl

The video shared by her mother @arlenismarte on TikTok evoked a wave of sympathy and support from netizens who expressed their heartfelt condolences in the comments section.

They empathized with the little girl's pain and offered words of comfort, acknowledging the emotional impact of her tribute.

Reactions trail video of little girl feeding late dad's portrait

The online community came together to provide online solace for the child during this difficult time.

Veronica Achol Simon said:

“That's painful, please God have mercy on this kid.”

Clarisse hair beauty reacted:

“Oh my God why.”

Ricky commented:

“Ooh my goodness.”

GX2004 said:

“Heartbreaking.”

@Mersou jeseph said:

“Oh my goodness princess wow.”

Lovah02 reacted:

“So sad.”



