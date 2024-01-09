A Nigerian woman shared tips on how to find farm work in Canada that offered free visa sponsorship

She also revealed how other Nigerians could apply for similar opportunities and increase their chances of success

She explained that after relocating to Canada with the visa sponsorship, one could switch to a better job within a few months

A woman gave out tips on how to secure farm work in Canada that came with free visa sponsorship.

She also shared how you can apply for the same kind of opportunity and improve your chances of getting accepted.

She said that once you move to Canada with the visa sponsorship, you have the option to change your job after a few months and look for something better if thats the goal.

In the TikTok video shared by @thenationexpress, she gave detailed guidance on how to find farm work jobs in Canada, what to expect from the application process, and what to do after getting the job.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady shares how she moves to Canada with work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her remarkable journey of becoming a permanent resident in Canada after only one year of relocating to the North American country.

She revealed that she had the opportunity to move to Canada with a work permit in January 2023, after she was accepted as an international student in a reputable institution.

She, @pr3tty_chi, did not waste any time in pursuing her dream of settling down in Canada, and followed all the necessary steps and requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng