A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK decided to try hostel accommodation in London for the first time

She said that the hostel was clean and well-designed, but she did not enjoy her stay there

She had trouble sleeping at the hostel because some of the people in her room were snoring loudly

A Nigerian lady who had been living in the UK for a while wanted to see what it was like to stay in a hostel in London.

She booked a bed in a shared room and hoped to have a fun and memorable experience.

However, she was soon regretting her decision and wished she had chosen a different accommodation. She shared her story on TikTok and explained why she did not enjoy her hostel stay.

She said that the hostel itself was not bad. It was clean, modern, and well-located. However, the problem was the sleeping situation.

In a video shared by @busayobanjoko, she said that some of the people in her room were snoring very loudly and that made it impossible for her to fall asleep. She said that she was very sensitive to noise and that she needed a quiet environment to sleep well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Usher reacted:

“I slept in one of this hostel once in London, OMO we plenty wey dey do snoring competition that day. I no carry last oo.”

La Man-Nye said:

“I had a roommate who always complain of people who snore, not knowing she was the queen mother of snoring group. Hers was like the NYSC camp.”

Aderibigbe Adeniyi:

“They should banned people dat snore, want to believe u av not started living. wen God provideu with a man dat snore, just put a knife to his throat.”

S2dkl:

“Lol.. funny thing is you never can tell what happens when you sleep.. you also might be the snoring king unknowingly.”

Mod_style:

“If you like snore your lungs out I don't care Good night don't use to snore.”

Savvy:

“But you naturally look like one who will be snore princess sha.”

Josephina cole:

“My dear you are lucky the person does not snore like me..U no for get mouth make this video.”

