A young boy recently had a heartbreaking conversation with a fraudster who introduced himself as his late father

The naive little boy believed the man's claims and ended up spilling secrets about his family's property

Social media users who read the chats took turns to blast the fraudster for playing with the young boy's emotions

A trending conversation between a fraudster and a young boy on X app has left many netizens emotional.

Knowing that the young boy was naive, the fraudster slid into his DM claiming to be his late father.

Boy thought he was chatting with his late dad Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/ Getty Images, Oyindapenaddict /X. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Fraudster succeeds in getting the password to money box from young boy

The screenshots shared by @oyindapenaddict on X first showed how the boy doubted the fraudulent man before eventually getting deceived.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The fraudster claimed that he wanted to return home and had to fulfil a mission before he could return.

Desperate to see his father return, the young boy answered the fraudster's question about the password to their family's safe filled with money.

After getting all he needed, the fraudster immediately dismissed the conversation and asked the boy never to speak about it.

Reactions as boy's conversation with fraudster leaks

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

Mbanu Chiamaka said:

"Omo. This is bad. Playing with the kids emotions."

Mistermarki wrote:

"Sounds too formal to be a black kid, maybe some of this ajebo kids or white that haven’t seen or experience trenches."

Ski said:

"So touching."

Otunba Bright reacted:

"Lol, he should’ve known ffrom the starts."

Felix reacted:

"Woah. There’s someone somewhere who knows them."

Official Paul added:

"I wish I'll have a single opportunity to text my late dad, even if it's just 20mins. A lot of questions to ask."

See the post below:

Man stands on coffin during burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video that has gone viral online features a Ghanaian man who executed a daring stunt, standing on a suspended casket in the air. In the video, the man can be seen wearing a body harness while the casket is securely attached to strong ropes held by an unseen object.

The footage has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions on social media, particularly on the Facebook page of First TV Ghana. At the funeral, the casket appeared to have been attached to an aircraft, but this is not confirmed as the object was invincible. But the man, the casket and the strong rope were clearly visible as he made his way downwards.

Other men were on the ground, and they helped collect the casket when the man got lower. The video has captured viewers' attention, prompting them to share their thoughts and opinions on this unusual and attention-grabbing stunt at the burial. While the exact motivation behind the stunt remains unclear, it has undoubtedly ignited curiosity and raised eyebrows among online spectators.

Source: Legit.ng