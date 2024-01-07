Some government agencies have joined the growing list of those donating to a Nigerian lady, MumZee, @_Debbie_OA, who was criticised after posting on X that she wakes up at 4.50am daily to prepare food for her husband.

The lady who has received over N5 million in gifts from netizens started trending on social media a few days ago.

NNPCL, NITDA and OYSHIA donated gifts to a Nigerian lady, MumZee, who wakes up at 4.50 am daily to cook for her husband. Photo credits: @_Debbie_OA, @NITDANigeria

She had posted that she started waking up at 4:50am every day to cook for her husband after he disclosed to her that his female colleague brought two spoons with her food so that they could eat together.

“I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am," she posted.

Some women on X condemned her action.

One of them, UjuAnya, wrote:

“So you’re saying you rise before dawn to cook for an able-bodied adult, so that he doesn’t beg coworkers for food and f**k somebody for day-old rice and chicken.”

The condemnation, however, worked in MumZee's favour as many rose in her defence and started contributing money and other gifts to celebrate her dedication.

Govt agencies donate to MumZee

As many Nigerians and groups donate to the lady and her husband, some government agencies also showered gifts on her on Saturday, January 6.

Here are those who have donated to Mumzee:

NITDA gifts Mumzee, husband two laptops

The National Information Development Agency (NITDA) has offered to gift Mumzee and her husband two laptops and a one-year internet subscription.

The agency tweeted:

"Hello @_Debbie_OA, your amazing love story and perseverance is touching, and we would like to gift you two laptops and 1-year internet subscription for you and your husband.

"This is to ensure that Mummy Zee joins our quest for a #DigitalNigeria and #Tech4Women. Goodluck!"

OYSHIA gifts MumZee health insurance package

Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) also on Saturday offered Mumzee a Family Plan package under the state's health insurance scheme.

"Dear @_Debbie_OA

"Your admirable values and positive impact in your marriage have caught our attention, and we would like to express our appreciation. As a gesture of our admiration, we would love to offer you our Family Plan package under the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme," the agency posted on X.

NNPCL gifts N200,000 petrol voucher to MumZee

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Limited (NNPCL) has offered a petrol voucher worth N200,000 to MumZee

“Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow,” the oil company posted on X.

Why I rejected a generator as gift - MumZee

