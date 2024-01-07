A young lady secured a placement after NITDA responded to the married woman who woke up at 4:50 am to prepare food for her husband

A young lady secured a placement at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) after the organisation responded to a tweet about a married woman who woke up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband.

The tweet, which went viral, praised the woman for her dedication and hard work, and caught the attention of NITDA, who decided to gift her laptops as a gesture of appreciation.

The young lady got a placement. Photo credit: @_debbie_OA/X

Her story also inspired many Nigerians, who commended her for her perseverance and sacrifice.

Young lady’s request

The announcement by NITDA also sparked the interest of another young lady, who saw an opportunity to pursue her dream.

The lady, who identified herself as @teethegirl on X replied to NITDA’s tweet, asking for a placement at the organisation.

She said she was passionate about information technology and eager to learn from NITDA.

NITDA, impressed by her enthusiasm and initiative, responded to her request positively. They said they had accepted her plea for a position in the spirit of generosity inspired by the married woman.

The young lady was overjoyed by the news and thanked NITDA for their kindness and support.

See the tweet below:

Tweet from the lady:

