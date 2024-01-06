A video of a Nigerian lady 'constructing' a bed frame with some empty crates of drink has gone viral online

She arranged the crates in twos after facing them down and spread cartons over them like bedspreads

The result of her creative effort has sent social media into a frenzy, with many making jokes out of it

A Nigerian lady caused quite a stir on social media after she showcased how she made the most of some empty crates.

@omotola_zabeth had the crates faced down and arranged them in twos to get a perfect setup for the foam she would put on top.

She arranged the crates and laid her foam on them.

After arranging the crates, she spread cartons on them and put her foam and pillowcases on the crate-bed frame.

The crates underneath were covered with a white material which rhymed with her bedspreads. Her video left many people in stitches.

Some, however, opined it may not be comfortable for use in the long run. Her TikTok video has amassed over 101k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the crate-made bed frame

Kimberly Richards said:

"See update!!!!!!"

Amber said:

"Na to go sell my bedframe save the money find crates o oh. This is genius."

Ashley said:

"Thank God I never do bedstand."

Abijnouu said:

"You can stack the crates to make a headboard as well."

iam_zubaidaa said:

"I was thinking of this too … Abeg the crates cheap?"

FRESH said:

"And I don dey price bed stand , na to go buy crate ohhh, how much."

keltovconversations said:

"Best bed ever really good for your back."

his fav said:

"I remember the trend when people used to jump off it."

