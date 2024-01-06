Global site navigation

People

“Receiving Call that Fuel is now N1200”: Referee Picks Phone Call While Officiating Match

by  Basit Jamiu
  • An online video of a referee taking a phone call during an official match has gone viral
  • The video showed a man in a referee outfit quickly answering a call while he was on the pitch
  • Some people sympathised with him, saying it might have been an emergency, but others found it hilarious

A captivating video of a referee who received a phone call in the middle of an official match has attracted a lot of attention on the internet.

The video shared by @deagleonline on X captured a moment when a man dressed in a referee uniform swiftly picked up his phone and had a brief conversation while he was still on the field of play.

Photo of the referee
Referee receiving call. Photo credit: @deagleonline/X
Source: Twitter

Some people expressed their defense for him, suggesting that it might have been a matter of urgency, but others laughed at the situation and criticised him for being unprofessional.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayom Christopher said:

“Are you sure they are not negotiating the price?”

Afolabi Ojo wrote:

“It's AAR, audio assistant referee.”

Muhammad Sani:

“My kantiri.”

Eghwrudjakpo:

“This is a local league stop making it look like it's Chelsea and Liverpool Playing.”

Yakubu Salmanu:

“Var dey call him na.”

Siji Olorunsola:

”Recieved a call that his wife is in labour room oo.”

Abbey Dare:

“Receiving a call that fuel is now N1200 he should start prepare trekking home.”

Samuel Psalmist:

“He's still have his mind in the game.”

Qowiyy Muftaudeen:

“What if na VAR dey call him? Spare the man abeg.”

Referee exercising his duties in hilarious fashion during football match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a clip showing a referee officiating unusually is currently making the rounds on social media after he was spotted in a dance mood.

The match official of the local game joined other ‘skillful’ players in their mesmerizing skills as they danced their way during a football match.

A player was spotted easily dribbling his opponents, to the delight of thousands of fans gathered around the football field. At a point, a skillful player held the ball unto his legs and taunted his marker before he eventually ‘nutmegged’ him to the cheer from the crowd.

Source: Legit.ng

