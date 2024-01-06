“Receiving Call that Fuel is now N1200”: Referee Picks Phone Call While Officiating Match
- An online video of a referee taking a phone call during an official match has gone viral
- The video showed a man in a referee outfit quickly answering a call while he was on the pitch
- Some people sympathised with him, saying it might have been an emergency, but others found it hilarious
A captivating video of a referee who received a phone call in the middle of an official match has attracted a lot of attention on the internet.
The video shared by @deagleonline on X captured a moment when a man dressed in a referee uniform swiftly picked up his phone and had a brief conversation while he was still on the field of play.
Some people expressed their defense for him, suggesting that it might have been a matter of urgency, but others laughed at the situation and criticised him for being unprofessional.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ayom Christopher said:
“Are you sure they are not negotiating the price?”
Afolabi Ojo wrote:
“It's AAR, audio assistant referee.”
Muhammad Sani:
“My kantiri.”
Eghwrudjakpo:
“This is a local league stop making it look like it's Chelsea and Liverpool Playing.”
Yakubu Salmanu:
“Var dey call him na.”
Siji Olorunsola:
”Recieved a call that his wife is in labour room oo.”
Abbey Dare:
“Receiving a call that fuel is now N1200 he should start prepare trekking home.”
Samuel Psalmist:
“He's still have his mind in the game.”
Qowiyy Muftaudeen:
“What if na VAR dey call him? Spare the man abeg.”
Referee exercising his duties in hilarious fashion during football match
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a clip showing a referee officiating unusually is currently making the rounds on social media after he was spotted in a dance mood.
The match official of the local game joined other ‘skillful’ players in their mesmerizing skills as they danced their way during a football match.
A player was spotted easily dribbling his opponents, to the delight of thousands of fans gathered around the football field. At a point, a skillful player held the ball unto his legs and taunted his marker before he eventually ‘nutmegged’ him to the cheer from the crowd.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng